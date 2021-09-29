Dedza Diocese clears MP Ndaila Onani on development projects saga

The Diocese of Dedza of the Roman Catholic Church has cleared member of Parliament for Dedza South Constituency, Ishmael Ndaila Onani, on his usage of the picture of the development project the church is constructing in the area.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Onani attracted the criticism of Parish Priest for Chiphwanya Parish, Father Ephraim Madeya, for showcasing the Mwenje Health Centre, which the church is constructing, as one of the projects under implementation in his constituency.

Madeya described the action by the MP as deceitful and disrespectful to the electorate.

The Onani versus Madeya spat did not please the newly consecrated Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza, His Grace Adrian Chifukwa, who summoned both parties to a roundtable discussion on Tuesday.

Onani confirmed attending the discussion, saying it was a cordial one as the church sought to collaborate with elected officers in advancing development projects in their areas.

“I am very happy that His Grace Chifukwa understood that I was simply highlighting Mwenje Health Centre as one of the projects taking place jointly with stakeholders in his constituency,” said the MP in an interview after the meeting.

“Let me reiterate here that this is indeed the project of the Catholic Church. But I take pride in it because it is being implemented during my time and I am very grateful to the Catholic Church for it. As an MP, I represent views aspirations missions of people in the constituency in which I represents. I have no boundaries regarding developments; hence, I report developmental matters as they arise,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director of Communication in Dedza Diocese, Father Joseph Billiat, has issued a communique in which he is clarifying the matter.

