Dedza Dynamos FC eyes gold medal this season – GS

General Secretary for Dedza Dynamos Football Club Kondwani Wiseman Banda has disclosed that his team expect to achieve more and win a single gold medal this season after they ended into FDH semi-finale last year.

NyasaTimes spoke to Wiseman Banda who explained that for the current season they are not settling for less but to compete and get at least one gold medal.

This comes as Dedza Dynamos FC has maintained consistency run in the elite TNM Super League for the past years and its performances have changed the dynamics of Malawi’s football where many spectators have always predicted and expected non survival of new promoted teams at end of the season, which hasn’t been a case.

The team has also made history while playing at home, where it has disgraced and disillusioned the so called big teams which have tragically ended into defeats or draws. For instance, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has failed to win a match against Dedza at their backyard.

“We managed to reach FDH Cup semi-finals last year against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets. We want to surpass this level,” said Kondwani Wiseman Banda.

However, the Dedza outfit General Secretary has distanced himself to comment on whether the team has started well or not. “We cannot say we have started well but the performance so far is good, but we hope to improve since we are still building the team because we have new coaches.”

He further explained that the team’s secret for a good run is simple, “We motivate our boys with game bonuses and no outstanding dues which ensure that their living welfare is good. We make sure players welfare is at our heart.”

Commenting on daily team management, Kondwani Wiseman Banda commended Dedza citizens and patrons for financial support rendered which have supported the sustainability of the operations.

Salima Sugar Company announced towards end of last season that could not renew the sponsorship for the team, justifying that they would be engaged in other corporate and social responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Football enthusiasts and analysts have made it clear that Dedza Dynamos FC supporters and fans should be given a credit for contributing to the team’s stunning performance since 2021 when it got promoted into top-flight league.

Therefore Kondwani Wiseman Banda has appealed to the corporate world for sponsorship, saying Dedza Dynamos is one of the teams with large following and, “We won’t disappoint them and we will make name for their brand.”

Currently, after playing two games, the team is on position 14th on TNM Super League log table with a point and a draw in their first leg with Bullets and a loss in the hands of Civil servants.

