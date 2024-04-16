Kawale opens Lilongwe Auction Floors, talks good of buyers for offering better prices

Minister of Agriculture Hon Sam Kawale has commended buying companies in the country for heeding to government call for fair prices for tobacco offered for sale.

Kawale made the remarks on Tuesday at the opening of Lilongwe Selling Floors managed by AHL Group of companies.

“Government was grateful that engagement with the tobacco buying companies was bearing fruits as seen in better prices for the leaf,” he said.

On the first day of sales both at Chinkhoma on Monday and at Lilongwe Selling Floors on Tuesday, farmers expressed satisfaction with prices at which their tobacco was being bought.

Prices went as high as $3.00/kg.

In the 2024 tobacco marketing season, industry regulator, the Tobacco Commission (TC) has licensed 10 companies to buy the country’s tobacco.

The Commission’s Board Chairperson Dr Godfrey Chapola called on farmers to take good care of their leaf to fetch better prices.

This year’s tobacco production is projected at 140 million kgs, a 17% increase from 2023 production against a 190 kgs million demand from buying companies.

Meanwhile, the Commission says fair prices will motivate farmers to produce more, which will help Malawi satisfy international demand for the country’s tobacco.

