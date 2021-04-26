Dedza Govt Secondary School celebrates 70th Anniversary on Tuesday, April 27

One of the earliest government secondary schools in Malawi, Dedza Secondary School, will on Tuesday, April 27 clock 70 years since its official opening by the then Governor of Nyasaland, Sir Geoffrey Colby in 1951.

The school, which is fondly known by the moniker ‘Mighty DeGoSS’ or its motto ‘Sapere Aude’ (dare to be wise) by its students, has produced a significant number of prominent alumni in Malawi including two former presidents of the Republic of Malawi — Professor Bingu wa Mutharika and his brother, Professor Peter Mutharika.

The school also boasts of producing prominent politicians such as Dr Goodall Gondwe, renowned academicians of the likes of Professor Brown Chimphamba, Professor Jack Wirima and Justice Professor Redson Kapindu as well as influential thought leaders in the name of Dr Precious Makiyi, Maya Mkoloma, Henry Kachaje, among others.

The school’s alumni have, therefore since organised a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration (PJC) event to take place on May 29 to be held both at the school ‘Pa Boma’ and virtually online.

Chairperson of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee, Brigadier General Dan Kuwali is encouraging alumni far and wide to make time and attend this important milestone for the School.

“Our Alma Mater has seen a lot of milestones go silently in the past such as the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees,” said Brigadier General. “ As alumni, we cannot keep on ignoring these important milestones.

“We are certainly not doing justice to the present and future students at the School. We, therefore, want to make this Platinum Jubilee a memorable one to keep the Sapere Aude spirit and values alive.”

At the event, among others, there will be a parade by different cohorts, performances by both alumni and current students and awards to be given to outstanding alumni who have demonstrated the Sapere Aude values and made significant and unique contributions in various spheres of life.

There will also be identification of development projects that the alumni are set to do for the School to make it a conducive environment for learning.

The alumni have been engaged in fundraising ventures for the event with a modest budget of around MK7 million and encourages both the alumni and other well-wishers to contribute towards the fund.

For more details, they are encouraged to contact the Alumni Association Treasurer, Dan Datchi, on +265 990 777 777 or +265 888 577 777.

Alumni who want to physically attend the event need to register on the following link https://forms.office.com/r/99Svn7mtSU

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!