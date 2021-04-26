Ummah Network distributing food parcels in celebration of Holy month of Ramadhan

April 26, 2021 Duncan Mlanjira-Nyasa Times

Ummah Network, a local Malawi based organisation with support from Aakira Team of the UK, is distributing food parcels to Malawian communities during Holy month of Ramadhan.

The distribution program covers universities, correctional facilities, urban townships and rural Malawi with in Chiradzulu, Zomba, Blantyre, Thyolo, Mulanje and Mangochi.

Panjwani addressing the recipients

During the distribution exercise at Mbwana Village (6 Miles) in Zomba on Saturday, Ummah Network representative Abbas Panjwani said the Aakhirah Team have over the years conducted numerous programs in support of communities in Malawi including food parcel distribution during lean months.

“It also has initiated Goat Pass-On program in which the first recipients are supposed to donate a goat offspring to the next family and so on,” Panjwani said.

“There are several other empowerment programs which are towards the ultimate vision of eradication of poverty — aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal # 1 of ‘No Poverty’.”

He also said Ummah Network, through its Muslims Prison’s Board Program, “has facilitated and coordinated food distributions at correctional facilities nationwide towards support the inmates as this blessed month of Ramadhan”.

Happy recipients going back home

Contents of one pack include 10kg cream of maize; 2kg sugar; 2kg rice; 1kg beans; 500g salt; 250g tea; 3 packets of soap and 5 packets of Soya meat pieces.

The total parcels to be delivered is around 800, of which 240 were delivered at Mbwana and Nyama villages in Zomba on Saturday.

Last weekend, they were delivered to the universities in and around Blantyre and detention facilities in the Southern Region while on Sunday they distributed in Kumbewe Village in Lirangwe.

“Early this week, we have a program to deliver in Mpale and Chiwaula Villages in Mangochi District,” Panjwani said.

