Dee Oh Dub’s ‘Proud Soul’ album speaks to struggling young Malawians

Soul Amp Entertainment artist, Dee Oh Dub’s ‘Proud Soul’ album is out and it speaks to the young Malawian in the struggle of trying to make something of themselves.

Dee Oh Dub, a member of the elite Malawi rap collective group says the ‘Proud Soul’ album is an inspirational/motivational work of art that encourages that “go get it!” mentality.

This is displayed in songs like “Carry On”, “High”, “WINNER” and “Proud Soul”. Ofcourse, as is the norm in the rap game, the album also has something for the ladies as well as a macho, alpha male feel.

Dee Oh Dub, born Yamikani Chigaru has his album available on the groups official website www.soulampent.com and has taken close to a year to finalize.

Dub says this is basically due to balancing other aspects of life and trying to sync schedules with Basssik (who executive produced the project) and the other collaborative artists.

“A good work of art takes time to perfect. And that’s what Proud Soul is: a carefully thought out work of art”.

The artist says his creative process for the album stemmed from situations he and people close to him encountered in the past.

“I would be walking in the street reflecting on a memory and boom, the lyrics just come to me”.

Dub adds tracks like Mr. Sugar Fix were inspired while in the studio just talking about random things with the SoulAmp camp.

He says there is really not just one standard method that can be pinpointed in the creative process.

Credits for the album go to Executive Producer – Basssik. Contributing Artists -Africa, Basssik, Gingy, and Inkheart.

Writing credits – Lusekelo “Kelo” Simwela (he wrote the spoken word piece that Dee Oh Dub recited on “Listen” the intro of the album.

Dubs loves music in general. He is the type who will have Brenda Fassie, Don Williams, Vinnie Paz, Keyshia Cole and Migos on one playlist.

He says he appreciates art in every form it is exhibited. So for him it really isn’t a question of Rap or Hip Hop becoming diluted, rather it is evolving and adapting to the times, as all enduring art form’s should.

He gives kudos to all trap artists who are doing big and still maintains his own boom bap hardcore rap while he’s at it.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :