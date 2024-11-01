Defending champions Malawi Scorchers eliminated from COSAFA Women’s Championship 2024

A sluggish Malawi Scorchers side were booted out of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2024 when they were beaten 2-0 by Zambia in semifinals on Thursday afternoon — the team they beat 2-1 to claim the title last year.

Zambia were the better team as they took charge of the midfield while keeping a closer eye on the Scorchers’ danger players, Sabina Thom and Asimenye Simwaka for the game to go into the break at 0-0.

Just two minutes from half time, Zambia scored through Ochumba Lubandji in the 47th before Fridah Mukoma netted the second after a blunder from goalkeeper, Mercy Sikelo.

Sikelo received a back pass from her defender but she was so lethargic in trying to clear and Mukoma pounced on the ball from her feet to score.

Trailing 0-1, coach Lovemore Fazili brought Pilirani Malora for Vanessa Chikupira in the 53rd minute but Zambia remained resolute in all departments and after they scored the second, the coach also took out Leticia Chinyamula for Catherine Kachala in the 77th minute.

He also took out Asimenye Simwaka for Jessie Yosefe in the 87th but it was too late as the Zambians held on to their lead even into four minutes of added time.

To reach this far, the Scorchers drew 1-1 with Botswana, beat Madagascar 1-0 in the second before annihilating Mauritius 9-0 in the last group match.

The Scorchers weakest point at the 2024 edition was missing out six of top notch players foreign-based who were part of the squad that won the title last year — Temwa Chawinga; Chimwemwe Madise; Ireen Khumalo; Chioma Okafor, Vitumbiko Mkandawire and Rose Kadzere, alongside Temwa’s sister, Tabitha who did not participate due to club engagements.

The Scorchers bow out having recorded two hat-tricks from Leticia Chinyamula and Sabina Thom, while Asimenye Simwaka scored 2 goals with Faith Chinzimu, Catherine Kachala, Maureen Kenneth having one each.

