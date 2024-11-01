Azam TV introduces Christmas and New year ‘Bumper Offer’ promotion

The country’s current leading providers of affordable TV Service, Azam TV which is under Azam Media Malawi Limited has introduced a new bumper offer promotion for Christmas and New Year period.

The promotion which is expected to run from November this year and conclude in February 2025 will give opportunity to both existing and new Azam Tv customers who will walk away with various items which include, K8.75 million (1), K4.37 million (3) cash prizes, Fridges (5), Motor Bikes (5), 43′ Android Smart TV (88), 3 months free play bouquet (50) and many more.

Speaking during the official announcement of the promotion in Blantyre, General Manager for Azam Tv, Syed M Kadarsha said they have decided to introduce the promotion as part of giving back to the clients and appreciating them for their unwavering support shown within the period of seven years of its operation in the country which he said customers support made them to grow up to the current level.

According to Kadarsha, customers who will be eligible to enter into the promotion and stand a chance of winning items will be required to pay for a package of three months at once for Azam Play and Azam Pure as well as new customers who will purchase a new Azam decoder and pay their package.

“Since we came in Malawi in 2016, we have experienced amazing support from Malawians and our subscribers number has been increasing each and every year, as such the management thought it wise to thank the customers in a special way through this bumper offer promotion which is also our first ever promotion in order to express the love we have to all our clients,” said Kardasha.

Azam TV is expected to splash various items to a total of 152 in the promotion.

