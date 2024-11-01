Steve Wazisomo Muliya and Success team up to fight suicide cases

One of the country’s gospel musicians, Steve Wazisomo Muliya, has said good and well composed songs, with messages of hope, could help in reducing the rising cases of suicide.

Muliya was speaking yesterday after he just released his third song, this year song called “Confidence which he has featured Nehemiah Success Mazunda commonly known as “Success ” in a musical circle.

“I feel music is a very big tool that can be used in dealing with issues of mental health. Every day we hear that someone has committed suicide , this should tell us something that people are really going through a lot and I believe the well composed songs ( with serious message of Hope), can smoothen the rush and broken hearted and give them expectation”, he said.

Speaking on the collaboration , the 2023 Entertainers of the Year Award Winner of Male Gospel artist of the Year Trophy said he thought of teaming up with Success as one of the heavy weights in Gospel music

“This song is an Afro Song and Success is good at that ,that is why I invited him to feast with me and he has really done a great job.Actually he came before me in music and I grew up looking up to him when I was just in Praiseteam( choir)

Wazisomo, who is also Times TV and Radio Presenter and producer, has been commended by his fans by blending Gospel music with Afro flavour ,just soon after releasing “Confidence”

“This is fire, and what a heavy and serious message coupled with nice instrumentation,” commented one fan on the Akometsi Facebook page where the Snipert of the song was posted.

Another one, through the Uzimu page, commented : “Odi ndikaonere yonse, yandisagalatsa(let me go and watch the whole song on YouTube, it has really made me feel good”.

Mr Grace has also added that in November this year , he will also drop another song .

