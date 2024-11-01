CoST Malawi and CSOs Advocate for Climate-Resilient Infrastructure to Address Disasters

The Construction Sector Transparency Initiative (CoST Malawi), a subsidiary of the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC), has emphasized the importance of incorporating climate change resilience into infrastructure projects to combat climate-induced disasters. This was highlighted during a recent workshop aimed at promoting accountability and transparency in Malawi’s public infrastructure initiatives.

Eng. Gerald Nkhonje, Chief Executive Officer of NCIC, underscored the need for transformative changes in infrastructure development. “Transformation means change, sustainability means something that can stand the test of time, and all those speak to quality,” he stated. Nkhonje reiterated that ensuring climate resilience in infrastructure is essential for improving the lives of Malawians and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The workshop, attended by various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), aimed to enhance citizen participation in monitoring public infrastructure projects. This engagement is crucial for fostering transparency and accountability among stakeholders involved in infrastructure development.

George Chiusiwa, Director General at the Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA), commended the initiative, particularly for its focus on accessibility for persons with disabilities. He highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change and disasters on vulnerable populations, stating, “Persons with disabilities suffer a lot and are often victimized when we talk about the destruction of public infrastructure, including roads and buildings.”

Chiusiwa stressed the need for collaborative discussions on how to integrate disability accessibility into construction practices, especially in the context of climate resilience. “We need to bang heads and discuss how we can consider elements of disability accessibility within the construction industry,” he said.

The workshop, themed “Promoting CSOs Monitoring of Climate Change in Infrastructure Projects,” brought together representatives from various CSOs, focusing on outreach activities that will extend into other sectors. The aim is to build a comprehensive framework that integrates climate resilience and accessibility into all infrastructure projects across Malawi.

As climate change continues to pose significant challenges, the call for resilient and accessible infrastructure becomes increasingly critical. CoST Malawi and participating CSOs are taking vital steps towards ensuring that public infrastructure not only meets current needs but also withstands future climate impacts, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for all Malawians, including those with disabilities.