MACRA launches Cyber security awareness month to enhance public understanding on cyber security issues

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) in collaboration with key stakeholders has launched the Cyber Security Awareness Month aimed at enhancing public understanding and awareness of cyber security issues.

This initiative will run throughout the month of November, culminating in a series of events designed to educate and empower citizens on safe online practices.

Speaking during the launch of the Cyber Security Awareness Month in Lilongwe on Wednesday, MACRA Board Member, Malah Kawale said cyber security has become an increasingly critical concern in the digital age, as more Malawians engage with technology in their daily lives.

“The rise of internet use presents both opportunities and challenges, and it is essential for individuals, businesses, and organizations to understand how to protect themselves from cyber threats,” she said.

Kawale stated that Cyber threats can impact anyone from individuals to businesses making it crucial to understand how to protect yourself and your information.

She highlighted some essential tips to enhance cyber security awareness like creating and use of strong passwords that include a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters, enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

wherever possible, keeping Software updated as well as limiting personal Information Online and other platforms among others.

“By taking these proactive steps, you can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to cyber threats,” she said.

However, Kawale said the concept of having the Cyber security awareness month revolves around promoting safe online practices, sharing knowledge about potential threats, and encouraging proactive measures to protect personal and sensitive information.

Director for Article 3 Group, a human rights organization organization, Boniface Mandele acknowledged the increase of cyber crimes in the country.

