Degree or Deceit? DPP’s MEC Nominee Exposed in Fake Certificate Scandal

The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) desperate attempt to sneak Mackford Somanje into the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has blown up in its face—spectacularly.

In a shocking development, the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has flatly rejected Somanje’s academic credentials, calling into serious question not just his qualification, but the integrity of the party’s nomination process.

DPP had submitted Somanje’s name to President Lazarus Chakwera for consideration as MEC commissioner. But upon receiving the nomination, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) sought clarification on Somanje’s academic background. What came back from NCHE is a bombshell:

“According to Unisa, Mackford Somanje did not register for any subjects with the institution despite a student number being created in December 2004,” reads the damning statement by NCHE Chief Executive Officer Ambumulire Phiri. “The wording, fonts, signatory, and the rest of the certificate do not match a Unisa 1994 certificate.”

Let that sink in.

Somanje’s supposed Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of South Africa (Unisa)—allegedly awarded in June 1994—is a ghost credential. A counterfeit. A fraud. And the very foundation on which the DPP wanted to place him in a high-stakes electoral oversight position.

It’s more than just a personal embarrassment—it’s a national insult.

What exactly was the DPP thinking, nominating someone with such a questionable background to a role that demands absolute integrity? Was due diligence ever done? Or did the party hope this would fly under the radar?

Adding to the opacity, Somanje has gone completely silent. He did not pick up our calls, and he has ignored WhatsApp inquiries, raising even more questions about what he has to hide.

Meanwhile, the DPP is reported to have written the OPC again, seemingly confused about the delay in Somanje’s appointment. That letter now reads like a tone-deaf plea in the wake of academic fraud.

Let it be clear: The MEC is not a dumping ground for political loyalists with phony credentials. The credibility of our elections is not up for barter. If DPP cannot find candidates with real degrees and real integrity, then maybe it shouldn’t nominate anyone at all.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!