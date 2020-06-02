Deguzman justifies dumping UTM for DPP:  Catholic bishops concerned with social media zealots

Blantyre-based Deguzman Kaminjolo, a journalist turned PR specialist, has dismissed social media fabrications that he has switched his support from UTM Party to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) because he has been given money.

Kaminjolo, who is one the thriving businessperson, took to Facebook to dismiss the allegations of being lured with money as “bullshit”.

He said his support for President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi is “out of conviction and weighed in a scale my free choice is tilting towards DPP.”

Deguzman said he could no longer support UTM which is in alliance with Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“What we loved in UTM is no longer there and that promises for real change has been replaced by vindictiveness.

“For me my reason not to associate with MCP are personal. At their worst they threatened my family,” he said.

Opposition social media carpers have claiming those dumping their grouping to support DPP-UDF alliance are being motivated by monetary offers.

But that assertion has been dismissed as baseless.

However, in 26th pastoral letter titled A Further Call for a New Era in Malawi: Leadership at the Service of Citizens, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM)—a grouping of Catholic bishops— expressed concern over abuse of freedom of expression on social media by political party supporters who are spreading false stories and continuously castigating each other.

“We are concerned with the general abuse of freedom of expression by political party zealots on social media by among others, fabricating all forms of falsehood, lies and rumour mongering,” reads the letter in part.

