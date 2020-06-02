HRDC asks UN to remove Mutharika as HeForShe ambassador

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has asked United Nations (UN) to remove President Peter Mutharika as an ambassador for HeForShe Global campaign for insulting remarks he made against former president Joyce Banda.

The firebrand organization has also demanded that President Mutharika should apologise to Malawians, especially women and girls.

President Mutharika in an apparent response to her claims that he is a drunkard, attacked Banda at a rally in Goliath on Monday, saying she is a ‘hule’ [whore].

Speaking at a media briefing held in Lilongwe on Tuesday, HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence was blunt; saying President Mutharika’s remarks on Monday represents a saddest day in the history of Malawi fight for women and girls right.

“We are condemning the speech in the strongest terms. It is a speech that has eroded every stride Malawi has made in promoting women and girls rights in the country,” he said.

Trapence has since called on all political parties to adhere to issue-based campaign than insulting others on the podium.

Mutharika was appointed HeForShe Global Campaign Ambassador in 2015.

He For She is a solidarity campaign for gender equality initiated by UNWomen with a goal to engage men and boys as agents of change for the achievement of gender equality and women’s rights by encouraging them to take action against inequalities faced by women and girls.

