Delamere House fire: Fears over stability of building

Fire crews were called at Delamere House in Blantyre on Friday morning destroyed by a blaze amid concerns over the stability of the building.

The House became engulfed in flames after a fire suspected to have started in one of the rooms housing Pakachere offices.

One of the fire fighters told Nyasa Times that it was a “big damage” to the building.

The flames could be seen coming out of windows of the top building.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :