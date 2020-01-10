Deputy Malawi police chief shame: Hides behind army soldiers during HRDC demos

January 10, 2020

The picture you are seeing is real. This is the whole Deputy Inspector General of Police John Nyondo ‘hiding’ behind some Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers during demonstrations in Lilongwe.

Nyondo hides behind army soldiers

Instead of providing ‘internal’ security as is expected of him, Nyondo here confirms that Police have failed their job of protecting citizens and offering them security as stipulated by law.

MDF mandate is to protect the sovereignty of the country from outside forces while the dear mighty Malawi Police Service are mandated to offer internal security.

But Nyondo, being the second powerful man in the Malawi Police Service decided to abandon his job which Malawians pay him handsomely for and decided to hide behind army soldiers.

A top security expert said in an interview with Nyasa Times that Nyondo has shamed himself and the entire Malawi Police Service with his act.

“This is shameful and embarrassing. If the man who is mandated by law to protect us is hiding behind Malawi Defence Force soldiers, what is he implying? That police are not capable to handle internal security?” wondered the expert.

“We cannot let the Army handle our internal security, its dangerous. There are reasons why Malawi Defence  Force protect the sovereignty of the country and not police. I am expecting to see Nyondo resigning by tomorrow because this is a no no for a Police Chief like him,” he added.

Several police officers we spoke to said they were embarrassed by Nyondo and his actions does not inspire confidence.

“This is embarrassing! Now how do junior officers behave when they see the Army? This is a big scandal of all time,” said a police officer who did not want to be named.

Nyondo refused to comment when contacted about the embarrassing picture.

Nyaphapi One
Guest
Nyaphapi One

Fake news.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Kaka
Guest
Kaka

STUPID WRITERRR

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Malawi wa lero
Guest
Malawi wa lero

We used to have highly trained, respected, feared and professional Police Mobile Force. Where are they? We have reduced our police force as a family force.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
National CEO
Guest
National CEO

I know John Nyondo, he is not a coward, he is a hard working police man. Those who have been close to him can testify. He is a man who does not just give commands while in office or at home, he leads his men on duty. A leader and not a ruler. The answer is that he also as a person does not trust the rapists in the MPS.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Coolman
Guest
Coolman

Amayenera kuteteza Moyo wake ,inu mukadatani mmene amalawimu akwiyira?kkkkkk

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

Msundwe anakoza

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Chipwanya
Guest
Chipwanya

Useless article you wanted him to fight the entire one million people and put his life endangered. If it were you how would handle the situation go head to head with all the people demonstrating?

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
bandafred9@gmail.com
Guest
[email protected]

AMAKATANIKO KAPE AMENEYU NANU INU

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
mwana mlomwe
Guest
mwana mlomwe

This is very embarrassing how can a police officer (deputy IG) think of hiding behind soldiers this is a sign of the poor relationship between them and the civilians and if this continues our country will be in trouble coz criminals will use this as their chance to punish some innocents people in our communities.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
vivo
Guest
vivo

kumabisala kumene

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
mpwerere
Guest
mpwerere

kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

4 hours ago
4 hours ago