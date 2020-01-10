Abatiya ropes in Zathu character, JP Joe Kellz on comeback hit ‘Size Yomweyi’

The year 2020 has seen the return of Pizza si Zigege hit maker Abatiya, after a year break to focus on his level 2 ICT studies.

Abatiya real name Lanno Chiipira on Friday releases “Size Yomweyi” single featuring Zathu pa Wailesi and band member JP also known as Joe Kellz.

Before the break, the youthful artist, Abatiya became a household name with the release “Pizza si zigege” mixtape in 2017.

He later released “Kumazipatsa moto” audio and video in 2018.

“I had to take a break to focus on my education. I have just written my exams hence I wanna come back with more music this year,” Abatiya said in an interview with Nyasa Times.

“Level Yomweyi is a dance love song produced by Trim-X of Universe 46 studio and Mafuno of Loto Records.

“The song is talking about people who are in love and are enjoying the presence of each other and they wanna keep it the same level until forever,” he said.

Abatiya further revealed working on a new album in 2020.

“I want everyone in Malawi and beyond borders to know that Abatiya exist and working on a new album and more music videos. After Size Yomweyi “I have Kilimu coming on the way,” he promised.

