Demonstrators loot Central Poultry farms, millions worth chickens stollen
Demonstrators in Thursday’s Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC)-led demonstrations looted the Central Poultry 2000 Limited farms in Lilongwe and stole chickens and eggs worth over K40 million.
According to CP Risk and Loss Control Manager Benson Chirwa, the demonstrators ransacked Mpingu Breeding and Msundwe Farms and went away with about 15, 000 breeder chickens.
“They invaded the farm in the morning and went away with almost everything,” said Chirwa.
This is despite that the farm is very far from the route which the demonstrations, planned by HRDC took place.
HRDC national chairperson Timothy Ntambo was shocked after hearing the news saying “these were not demonstrators but thieves” who took chances with the day’s events.
One of the protesters seen with chickens said the people were frustrated that police blocked them from going to demonstration and also that they took advantage of the situation to do “necessary evil”, saying they were suffering of food problems.
Chirwa told Nyasa Times this is the second time the demonstrators have looted CP farms.
Unlike last time, Chirwa said this time demonstrators damaged farm equipment which are very expensive to replace.
“Our aim as a company is to complement Malawi Government efforts in uplifting the social economic welfare of Malawians. But how can we economically empower Malawians when the same people are looting from us?” Chirwa wondered.
There was no immediate comment from the police who according to Chirwa are yet to visit the scene.
On Thursday morning the Malawi Defence Forces (MDF) blocked Mchinji road to stop people from Msundwe from taking part in demonstrations.
Chirwa believes the looters could be angry people from Msundwe, Mpingu and surrounding areas in Lilongwe.
“They overpowered our security guards and other farm employees to gain access into the breeder houses which are located along the Lilongwe – Mchinji main road,” he said.
Chirwa further said during the first looting looting the demonstrators went away with over 4000 chickens and eggs from their Kasiya and Msundwe breeder farms.
Central Poultry company is empowering smallholder farmers in livestock development by selling them day old chicks and feeds at a subsisded prices.
