Mzuni graduate Spark Liko features Nigeria’s TopKid in Nyenyezi

Up and coming singer Thomson Msiska aka Spark Liko Ndineyo projects has a great year ahead following the strides he has so far made in linking with fellow artists—both local and international—on collaborations.

Spark Liko, a fresh education arts graduate from Mzuzu University (Mzuni), told Nyasa Times that his collaborating with TopKid, real name Chikwado Emodi from Lagos, is a testimony that Malawi music can be appreciated far and beyond.

“This collaboration obviously puts me at some level. TopKid is quite known on the continent, as he has also collaborated with such artists as Selebobo and Kizz Daniel,” said Spark Liko.

He said he was excited that he was also playing the ambassador role on behalf of Malawi.

“Actually, it is TopKid who is doing the chorus in Chichewa. Nyenyezi is a song about praising a girl who shines like a star. I taught him how to pronounce Nyenyezi, and I did this deliberately to promote our culture, especially our Chichewa language,” he said.

Spark Liko whose two videos Mwakomera Dara and Dindi are presently enjoying massive airplay at Chanco, Mibawa, MBC and Zodiak televisions, which can also be accessed on his YouTube channel, said he would also be doing more collaborations including a Tanzanian artist to be announced soon.

“Locally, I want to work with Jay Jay Cee and Blaze in two different songs. I’m also set to drop Money Over Love video in which I featured DNA and Young D. The video has actually been already been shot,” he said.

