HRDC women desk drag police to court over Msundwe sexual violence

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) women wing says it is dragging the Malawi Police Service to court after its failure to arrest and prosecute officers named as suspects who allegedly raped women in and around Msundwe area along the Lilongwe-Mchinji Road in October last year.

Barbara Banda, women coordinator for HRDC and also chairperson of the NGO Gender Coordination Network, said the five-day ultimatum which coalition gave the police to act has elapsed.

“We have no option now but go to the court so that these police officers are prosecuted and justice is done,” said Banda.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera asked for more time before commenting on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Women Lawyers Association, which has been offering free legal assistance to the victims, says its preparations for court documents over the dragging of the Malawi Police Service over the Msundwe saga is almost complete.

An official said the association would any day be going to the court to force those officers who raped the women in Msundwe face the law.

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) investigation established that some police officers raped and sexually abused 17 women on October 9 last year at Mpingu and M’bwatalika trading centres around Msundwe in Lilongwe.

In its report, MHRC said it established that police officers raped 13 women, defiled one girl and sexually-assaulted three under-18 girls during their October 8 2019 operation around the area.

