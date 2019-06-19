Demos won’t affect MSCE candidates—Maneb

The Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has said that students sitting for the current Malawi School Certificate of Examinations (MSCE) will not be affected in a way by nationwide demonstrations slated for Thursday—June 20.

Maneb public relations officer (PRO), Mayamiko Chiwaya, said they hoped that with the help of concerned state agencies there would be smooth administration of the examinations that commenced Tuesday.

“We’re certain that with the help of various government partners there should be no disturbance as far as the writing of exams is concerned,” said Chiwaya.

Chiwaya urged all those participating in the demonstrations to be calm in ensuring that candidates are not disturbed.

Apparently, those that are going to be mostly affected are candidates in the cities of Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre where turn-up is expected to be slightly huge.

“But at the end of the day, we must all be conscious that there are people who are sitting for these crucial examinations,” said Chiwaya.

The Thursday demonstrations are in protest of the May 21 tripartite elections results, said to be fraudulent, that saw President Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emerging victors.

The demos are also pushing for the immediate resignation of Justice Jane Ansah—Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson—for failure to effectively handle the elections.

