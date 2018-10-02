DePeCo’s specialist engineer pledges to develop Karonga

The Democratic People’s Party (DePeCo) aspiring candidate for Karonga North West constituency has urgedthe people of Karonga to vote for a specialist engineer if the district is to develop.

Anderson Mwaipinga who is a professionalengineer said he has plans to transform the appearance of the district and hopeful to turn the district a municipality.

Mwaipinga revealed this during an interface meeting which he held with the grass root structures on Monday and described the meeting as significant as the party is preparing for the tripartite election in 2019.

Mwaipinga said he was overwhelmed with the support the party is receiving in the district which according to him signifies that the people of Karonga want to be represented by the youth who can bring more development and transform the district.

“You have tried to vote for people of different professions including lawyers,Nurse, businesspersons but this time, try to vote for an engineer and regret no more”, Said Mwaipinga while attracting a loud jubilation from party supporters.

Mwaipinga then urged all party structures to be patriotic and be royal to the party while supporting his candidature.

Speaking at the function, district governor for DePeCo Abraham Sahara said the party is getting stronger every day and says this indicates that the people in the district love the party.

