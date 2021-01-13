Deputy minister Abida mourns loss of husband Mo Mia 💔
Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia, who is also legislator for Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency spoke out in mourning Wednesday following the death of her husband Mohammed Sidik Mia who was minister of Transport and the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president from Covid-19.
Speaking to Nyasa Times “through tears,” Abida – comforted by messages of condolence led by President Lazarus Chakwera – said the loss is heart-breaking.
“The death of a husband is a loss no wife should have to bear,” said the widow of the MCP second-in-command.
She described the fallen minister as the “quintessential happy warrior.”
Abida said: “ Mo Mia’s death has come as a big loss… I am obviously absolutely devastated by what’s happened.”
She cried and said: “I am very depressed.”
Abida said Mia was father to four children and five grand children namely Ahmed Mia, Hurain Mia, Saudi Mia and Abdul Mia.
Late Mia revealed his illness in an open letter, calling for strict compliance with Covid-19 measures.
A businessperson-turned-politician, Mia, 55, was an unsung hero in the formation of the governing Tonse Alliance. Born in 1965 to a trucker at Makande in Ngabu, Chikwawa District, Mia vocally campaigned for the alliance in the poll and gave the alliance, particularly MCP a strong presence in the southern region away from its Central Region stronghold.
MCP secretary-general (SG) Eisenhower Mkaka described Mia as MCP’s “beacon of hope.”
Mkaka said the party and the government has lost, “ a humble person who put the national interest ahead of his personal ambition.”
His loyalists hailed him as ‘the Shire Valley giant’, a tag left by the late Gwanda Chakuamba, who helped MCP win all parliamentary seats in Nsanje in 1994.
During the switch from MCP’s one-party rule to democracy in 1993, Mia supported the liberal United Democratic Front (UDF), established by Bakili Muluzi who ended founding President Kamuzu Banda’s 31-year-old dictatorship.
When Muluzi disagreed with his chosen successor Bingu wa Mutharika in 2005, Mia dumped UDF to join then newly-formed DPP. In April 2012, when Bingu succumbed to a heart attack, the Shire Valley politician and his 18 DPP executives swiftly switched to then vice-president Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP).
He then quit frontline politics before bouncing back and returned to MCP in June 2017 and rose to become Chakwera’s running mate in the 2019 presidential poll cancelled by the courts due to widespread irregularities.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Abida now is time to mourn Sidik, per Muslim tradition for 40 days. Sidik was a respected member of the Muslim community and you have to be dignified and mourn Sidik. Maybe after sometime you will find love in another man, but now please be in mourning.
It’s too early to be interviewing the wife please…asiyeni alile kale malilo pilizi…even mourning period ya boma siinathe.
This is very true and this is why I hate such journalists.
Rest in Peace Mo Sidik Mia. We will always remember you. Now look out for the new Lower Shire political giant in Owen Chomanika. Ignore this youngman at your own peril
My views as well
Mrs Mia, I wish you strength and may God comfort you.
Politics aside, death of a loved one is so very hard to bare, only you truly feels it.
Please know that people you have never met and probably you will never, are praying for you and wishing you all the strength.
My sincere condolences to you, Ahmed, Abdul, Saudi, Hurain and your entire family.
My heartfelt condolences also to all the Malawians families and friends who have lost their loved one to this disease.
Same here.
Surely, may Jehovah God grant the family the comfort that He only can give.
Mia is a hero and should be commended for helping to end the tribal dpp regime. People thought that with the picking of Saulos Chilima, Mia would dump MCP. He paved way for Saulos for the sake of Malawi. No personal interests. At 55, he is gone too soon. RIP papi.
Za ziiiii. MCP would never manage significant votes in the south. The votes they got were courtesy of UTM. Ndanena mwamva