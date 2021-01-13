Chilima readies coherent strategy for Malawi to combat Covid-19
After President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday proclaimed a state of national disaster and directed that the country’s second-in-command Saulos Chilima leads a ministerial task-team to review Covid-19 guidelines in order to respond effectively to the pandemic, the vice-president hit the ground on Wednesday by chairing a first meeting with the Ministers in Lilongwe to work on coherent strategy.
Present at the meeting at the Bingu international Conference Centre (BICC) auditorium, were the Ministers for Health, Homeland Security, Education, Civic Education, Local Government, Justice and Information.
The ministerial special team that the Vice President is leading is expected to review and recommend the new guidelines to Presidential Task Force for implementation in a bid to effectively respond to the pandemic that has killed over 10 people this year alone including Local Government Minister Lingson Belekanyama and Transport and Public Works Minister Mohamed Sidik Mia .
During a national address on Tuesday, President Chakwera directed that the ministries of Health, Homeland Security, Education, Civic Education, Local Government, Justice and Information to work together with the Office of the Vice President to review Covid-19 guidelines and recommend any amendments to be made to the guidelines.
Chakwera hinted that he was prepared to take the extraordinary step of declaring a State of Emergency subject to approval by the Defence and Security Committee of Parliament when he would direct the military to impose a curfew.
Meanwhile, Chilima has bemoaned the death of his two Tonse Alliance Cabinet colleagues, saying “the country has lost great leaders”.
Other prominent personalities who have succumbed to Covid-19 include Traditional Authority Njolomole of Ntcheu, veteran broadcaster Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information Ernest Kantchentche, two Mzuzu university professors and other leaders over the past two weeks.
Malawi is currently observing three days of national mourning and Chakwera ordered that national flags fly at half-staff.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Too late.UN and SADC meetings were being done on line ephasizing the movement restrictions.What have we seen during the past 6 moths.The president Flying around all the dangerous counties with all the minister etc. carelessly .
they needed district participation koma okhaokha oti on the ground palibe
Chilima for sure Chakwera has given you a poisoned chalice. Covid is a killer and unfortunately without extensive preventive measure and a well funded vaccination programme, Covid will continue to kill. You will be considered a failure whatever you do that is for sure. Chakwera is a true Machevellian, he is out to neutralise your arrogance and pride. by the way the lock on your briefcase is open!!!!
Kkkkk owooo kodi covid alipo tsopano eti? Kodi bwanawa si aja amati covid kulibe APM amanama bcecause he didi not want fresh elections in 2020? Eeeeeh bwana SKC apologise to Malawians bcoz many took your words likewise madam JB my former President. Zabwino koma chonde tikamalankhula tidzidziwa kuti kuli dzojambula mawu and mawu womwewo amakutsata komanso tidzilankhula tikudziwa kuti mawa lilipo tisamawone lero ndi lero basi kwatha and kulibenso mawa yayi mabwana wanga!!! Wishing well on your deliberations and we are ready to follow what you agree upon approval by President bwana Chakwera
spare us these minute details about his life or when he arrived for a meeting. Remember a meeting is just a talk show but what we need is action/implementation. Chilima talks alot but doesn’t implement for example his reforms under dpp nothing was achieved despite holding several meetings. Under tonse alliance iam yet to see the impact of his reform meetings.
You are very stupid , indeed think of Malawi not politics here , though I know you are diehard of DPP ,but please take off party colour, this is very serious issue we need to join hands
Under dpp, nkhalamba took over and messed everything.
Right on point!! Basi kuchemelela arrival eti?! People are not serious