Chakwera, Chilima lawyers get paid from Malawi govt, Treasury confirms
Two legal teams that represented President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima in the May 21 2019 presidential election nullification petition have been paid the legal fees by government after the courts ordered they be paid costs in billions; Treasury has confirmed.
Chakwera had eight lawyers while Chilima had four, and the 12 initially claimed about K9 billion in legal fees.
But the court after assessing the costs claimed by the legal teams for the two petitioners, who successfully moved a five-judge panel of the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court to overturn the outcome of the presidential election and order a fresh election within 150 days from February 3 2020 , came with a figure of around K5 billion.
The court ordered that Chilima’s legal team be paid K2.3 billion costs for the Constitutional Court case and K877.7 million for the appeal.
On the other hand, Chakwera’s lawyers were awarded K3.08 billion for the Constitutional Court proceedings and K726.4 million for the appeal filed by former president Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).
Treasury spokesperson Williams Bands confirmed that government has “ finally paid what was determined and claimed at the High Court and the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.”
Senior Counsel Modecai Msisha was Chakwera’s lead lawyer in the presidential election dispute. After Chakwera got elected as Malawi leader, Msisha declined his appointment as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.
The legal team for Chakwera also current Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Titus Mvalo, Pempho Likongwe, Innocencia Nkhoma, Chrispin Ndalama, Isaac Msongeya and Charles Mhone.
The initial line-up for Chilima’s legal team comprised current Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe as lead counsel, Marshall Chilenga, Bright Theu, Khumbo Bonzoe Soko and George Mtchuka Mwale.
Arrogance and stupidness of MEC
This is a sign of a failed state and leadership where a sitting president and his vice awards themselves billions of Kwachas and also award their lawyers who are also in government as government top legal advisers rewarded after the case. This is day light stealing our tax money. Because of this no one can no longer trust Chakwela and Chilima. Does it mean that what they have been paid is what they spent during the case? If APM and MEC won the case, could Chakwela and Chilima paid such billions to their lawyers? May be this is a formal… Read more »
That is the same money Justice Healey Potani was complaining about in public that he hasn’t had his due share. He will now go drooling all the way to the bank to draw money in order to drawn himself in more Carlseberg. Chuma cha masiye!!!!
I do not understand something here…who foots the bills. My understanding is that the losers were challenging the cases in court as a party (DPP – president) and not as Malawian president and that MEC was acting on instructions from an individual…APM Malawians are being ripped off point blank. This another hospital ward and bed gone into the pockets of a few individuals…..fast tracked payments…why not pay in tranches..was there a provision for this in budget ???? I wonder
Inu mumataya nthawi ndi kuka vota. Anzanu awa amadziwa zimene amachita. They are the ultimate beneficiaries of the entire fiasco. At one point l heard someone saying that they were doing it for the love of the country and not for money. I hope they decline the payment in these troubled times the country is going through.
Chaka chawo chakuba chakwana
I hope they pay Jane Ansah too.
They are okay in their pockets and can retire even now. Chaka choti akolole olo muziko mokuti chuma chavuta bwanji umakolola.
Heading should read: tonse government rewards its legal team
This is another Tonsegate, why payments? Boma lolanda, kulipidwanso? Is this fair? Where on earth after kulanda boma mwaupandu ndi ma Lawyers and you want to be paid and you expect such people to rule the government, really?