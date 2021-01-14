Nasimba dies: Malawi veteran football top fan

January 14, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames self-styled lifetime chief supporter, Raphael Greenjan Nasimba, has died after losing a battle to cancer , his family has confirmed.

Flames top fan Raphael Nasimba

Nasimba, a former University of Malawi chauffeur for vice chancellor during the time of Zimani Kadzamira, was last week  admitted to Zomba Central Hospital.

Bullets top fan Raphael Nasimba

One of Nasimba’s grandsons Humphreys Matias confirmed the death, saying the former Malawi National Football Team chief supporter has been unwell since last year.

“I can confirm that he has passed on‚” he said.

Burial will be held at St Mary’s cemetery in Zomba.  Nasimba was based at St Mary’s location for a long time.

5 Comments
Khima
2 hours ago

May His Soul Rest In Peace, a man always dedicated to a cause he participated.

Nocma
2 hours ago

Bullets has lost a great player.

ERUTU
2 hours ago

MHSRIEP 🌹🕯️🙏🏾

So sad
3 hours ago

These are guys who need to be burried with Military honors

Genghis Khan
3 hours ago

Fantastic human being , Raph Nasimba. Apart from his knowledge of football, he was a walking encyclopaedia of Malawi politics. He stayed with MCP, even if Atcheya tried to bring him into UDF during his presidency. He was close to Gwanda, and followed him into the Republican Party when Gwanda realised Tembo’s MCP only wanted people from the centre. He returned to MCP, but gosh, Raphael Nasimba was a good, good man. As a footnote, Chancellor College has lost really good people. Moffat the Security Officer, Benesi the messenger, Kamtunda the cleaner, Khoriyo the messenger, good people with institutional memory.… Read more »

