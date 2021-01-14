Nasimba dies: Malawi veteran football top fan
Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames self-styled lifetime chief supporter, Raphael Greenjan Nasimba, has died after losing a battle to cancer , his family has confirmed.
Nasimba, a former University of Malawi chauffeur for vice chancellor during the time of Zimani Kadzamira, was last week admitted to Zomba Central Hospital.
One of Nasimba’s grandsons Humphreys Matias confirmed the death, saying the former Malawi National Football Team chief supporter has been unwell since last year.
“I can confirm that he has passed on‚” he said.
Burial will be held at St Mary’s cemetery in Zomba. Nasimba was based at St Mary’s location for a long time.
May His Soul Rest In Peace, a man always dedicated to a cause he participated.
Bullets has lost a great player.
MHSRIEP 🌹🕯️🙏🏾
These are guys who need to be burried with Military honors
Fantastic human being , Raph Nasimba. Apart from his knowledge of football, he was a walking encyclopaedia of Malawi politics. He stayed with MCP, even if Atcheya tried to bring him into UDF during his presidency. He was close to Gwanda, and followed him into the Republican Party when Gwanda realised Tembo’s MCP only wanted people from the centre. He returned to MCP, but gosh, Raphael Nasimba was a good, good man. As a footnote, Chancellor College has lost really good people. Moffat the Security Officer, Benesi the messenger, Kamtunda the cleaner, Khoriyo the messenger, good people with institutional memory.… Read more »