Malawi federalism pressure group registered

January 14, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

A pressure group which was  formed to campaign for federal system of government in Malawi led by Dr Bina Shaba has been registered to operate officially as  National Federation Movement (Nafemo).

Dr Bina Shawa: Federalism campaigner

Shaba said the group  will be advocating  for the adoption  of federal system of governance in Malawi.

He said some of its objectives include to  protect national resources  from corrupt few and some who desire to take leadership  roles not to serve the people but to plunder the country’s resources.

Nafemo will also encourage  citizenry  participation  in national building  by taking the government  closer to the people.

“ We want to reduce corruption  by  making the running of the government  more open to the citizens. End regionalism and tribalism and all the ills that come with them as we  systematically remove the country from the tribe and region  of the serving president  which has brought us disunity and hatred,” said Shaba.

Nafemo will also campaign for equitable  distribution of  resources so that there is no more pressure  mounted to overwhelmed Capital Hill in as far as distribution  of national resources  is concerned.

“This will see all regions  benefiting  equally from the national resources  we have.”

He said the group will ensure ruling political parties do not  hijack the progress of other country but work as true vehicles of transforming  Malawi.

