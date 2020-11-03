Deputy minister Kamtukule graces Mzuzu Fashion week: Says fashion is potential source of employment 

Deputy Minister of Labour Vera Kamtukule says government is determined to fully support the fashion industry describing it as one of the potential sources of employment among the youth in the country.

Speaking when she graced the 6th edition of Mzuzu Fashion week on Friday at Malville Boutique Hotel in Lilongwe, Kamtukule said apart from Job creation, the industry has potential as well to boost the economy of the country through exports.

However, she encouraged emerging fashion designers in the country to look into the fashion industry with a positive eye saying fashion is an integral element in the society.

“Fashion industry has potential to boost the economy of the country and create more jobs for the Youth; let us change our mindset and focus on the positive sides of fashion. We see fashion each and every day and with resources that we have as Malawians we have potential to compete on international level,” she said.

Mzuzu Fashion Week chief executive officer Zikani Nyirenda said he was impressed with the turn up saying it was beyond his expectations.

“I am very happy that people came in large numbers to appreciate the talent that young Malawians have in as far as fashion is concerned. It was really an indication that we really need to take fashion as a serious industry that can boost the economy of the country and also helping the government in creating 1 million jobs,” he said.

Nyirenda said they will continue bringing together both emerging and established fashion designers to showcase their works and also interact to share various experiences in as far as fashion is concerned.

Hosted by Zodiak’s award winning TV presenter Ruth Kulaisi, during the event people appreciated local designs from Wala designs , Agness Maliana from Mzuzu, Alinafe Misomali from Lilongwe and Zargue’sia from Zimbabwe among others.

Mzuzu Fashion week was established in 2015 to create a platform where designers, Models and other fashion industry professionals nationally and internationally can meet to appreciate new innovations in the industry.

