Deputy Speaker Kazombo disheartened after Kasungu residents snatch body of Covid-19 victim
Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo, who is also Kasungu East MP, has said he was disheartened to see angry residents of Wimbe Trading Centre in Kasungu district on Friday snatching a body of Covid-19 victim from the health officials to burry themselves.
Kazombo was rebuffed even after he literally lay prostrate in trying to persuade the people that they leave the burial of butcher James Banda to the health personnel who had personal protective equipment (PPE) needed in handling bodies of people who succumb to the highly-infectious Covid-19 disease.
The deceased tested positive for Covid-19 at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe on Friday after he was referred there from Kasungu.
Kazombo said he was disheartened to see adamant sympathisers breaking open the casket, which he had bought, and conducting the body-viewing ceremony.“This was despite my lying prostrate and trying to plead with the people to let the hospital personnel to handle the burial,” he added.
Kazombo said he is helping to arrange for Covid-19 tests for family members of the deceased and those who contacted his body.
Kasungu district health officer Emmanuel Golombe is concerned that most of the community members went on to open the plastic wrappers and the sealed coffin and allowed people to view the body before the burial.
“Our fear now is that many people were exposed,” he said.
Golombe said they will engage the district leadership, including chiefs and other key stakeholders, to give more effective civic education on the matter.
Covid-19:The Movie: Enter stage right Kazombo Deputy Speaker…………lays prostate on the…..ground
In real sense those were supposed to be arrested for contravening Covid regulations.Do not worry Deputy speaker u tried your part but because of too much ignorance that how they went ahead opening coffin without even gloves and masks.Wait for about 5-7 days one by one will start dancing to the music.
Ignorance is a disease. This story exposes the depth of ignorance and superstitions belief among our rural folks.
Unfortunately our country is full of such people who profit from Umbuli. I am sure amongst the forefront there were some who know very well about covid but will lead their own ignorant relatives to do nonsense like this. Same things happen when they orchestrate witchcraft cleansing ceremonies mostly in an attempt to steal the accuseds property ot settle other scores. The rest of dull relations just follow like sheep or wild animals.
Total nuisance.