Deputy speaker Mcheka-Chilenje declares herself DPP member

Deputy speaker Esther Mcheka-Chilenje, who is also Member of Parliament for Nsanje North Constituency, has officially announced her membership of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chilenje, who was already aligned to DPP but was an independent MP, said she feels declaring herself a DPP member her constituency will be in safer hands.

She said her decision to public announce that she is a DPP member was made after thorough consultations from chiefs and the constituents.

“We are confident that DPP will win elections next year and we will continue to be the ruling party,” said Mcheka Chilenje.

Chilenje said she has also joined DPP because President Peter Mutharika has been “supportive” to her development endeavours despite her independence status which she held.

Mcheka-Chilenje was first elected MP for Nsanje North on Republican Party (RP) ticket during the bloody and controversial 2004 elections and was subsequently elected First Deputy Speaker of the Malawi National Assembly.

She lost her seat in 2009 to Frank Viyazyi, from the DPP.

Former president Joyce Banda appointed Mcheka-Chilenje Deputy Ambassador for Malawi to the UN, based in United States.

She resigned to contest for the parliamentary seat in 2014 and won it as an independent candidate.

Before joining politics in 2004, Chilenje started on humble beginning as a primary school teacher in 1988. Thereafter, she rose to be a Primary Education Adviser (PEA) before upgrading to a diploma. Chilenje also served as a secondary school teacher for many years.

She holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Agriculture Education from Bunda College, obtained in 2013 amd also have a diploma from Domasi College of Education obtained in 2000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :