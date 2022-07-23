Devaluation was a necessary evil, says Finance minister

Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe says the 25 percent devaluation of the Kwacha two months ago has saved the country’s economy from total collapse.

He said without devaluing the kwacha, the country could have plunged into a fuel crisis similar to the one experienced in 2012.

“We had to make a decision. We were between a rock and a hard place. Otherwise, the Reserve Bank of Malawi wouldn’t have been able to buy forex from the local market to support Nocma [National Oil Company of Malawi] to purchase fuel. Devaluation was better than plunging the country into a fuel crisis,” he said.

Gwengwe’s remarks came during a debate in Parliament on a bill concerning additional financing for Malawi Social Support for Resilient Livelihoods which seeks to borrow K193 billion to increase social cash transfer packages and beneficiaries.

Democratic Progressive Party member of Parliament , Ralph Jooma had earlier made an observation that the bill was tabled late in the House saying it will be impacted by the devaluation which has led to increase in prices of essential commodities.

The Bill passed.

