PAC hails Chakwera for decisive action on Sattar corruption scandal

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera showed strong leadership when he fired public officers suspected to have received huge sums of money and other gifts from businessman Zuneth Sattar.

PAC also hailed President Chakwera for meting out various punishments and disciplines to other public officers suspected to have benefitted from Sattar.

Chakwera fired Police Inspector General of Police George Kainja and withdrew delegated powers from Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Osman Karim, vice chairperson of PAC executive committee said this on Friday after meeting Chakwera at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

But Karim asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau to expedite the cases, saying the cases have generated a lot of interest and discontent.

He said this will, among others, help to avoid the perception that arrests being effected are simply political in nature.

In addition, Karim has said although efforts are being made by President Chakwera to improve public trust, much more needs to be done saying the manner in which the Sattar case will be handled will determine how quickly the trust will be restored.

“Your Excellency, following your decisiveness on cabinet reshuffle, new appointments, and those allegedly named in the ACB Report pertaining to Sattar case there are opportunities to restore trust as long as utterances on ACB are not contradictory,” said Karim.

He hailed President Chakwera’s administration for providing more resources to ACB than previous administrations.

