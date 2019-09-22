Diamonds, Tigresses intensify battle for top spot: Tropical Queens in third defeat

Struggling Tropical Thunder Queens netball team continues to be facing hurdles in the 2019 Rainbow Paints  Blantyre and Districts Netball League after losing for the second time to the league holders Kukoma Diamonds to become the first giant side to register  a third defeat in this year.

Tropical Queens who were in a serious mission aimed  at searching for a revenge for their  first round defeat, their mission ended in a frustrations as  they suffered another loss on Saturday at Blantyre Youth Centre with a 23-42 baskets.

It was a super cracker which  attracted  many netball fans and no wonder the game also started with a high temple  beginning from the first quarter where the two sides displayed a classic play  despite  the  shooters from both sides lacking  composure as they struggled to score more baskets after having plenty of  opportunities.

Tropic Queens defence which was   controlled by Malawi Queens stars of captain Joanah Kachilika and Martha Dambo was in a top class and too solid for Diamonds shooters Alinafe Kamwala and Jesca Mazangera Sanudi to break and penetrate into the shooting box  until the third quarter where Dambo was forced to be out of court after sustaining knee injury.

Few minutes later  the team started to be losing concentration and energy which resulted into giving Diamonds an advantage to play attacking game which saw them  finishing the third quarter with 19-32 baskets.

In a post match interview  with Nyasa Times, Tropical Queens head coach Christina Mkwanda Nsinji accepted the defeat but she  quickly complained that the loss was due to a number of factors which included poor preparations and missing of key  influential players who failed to be featured due to injuries.

Nsinji explained that majority of her players were lacking match fitness because they were coming from  injuries and had no time to attend  trainings.

“We started very well in today’s game but I knew that some of my players will not have enough energy to reach up to the last quarter. Its very painful to lose two games from one team in a season but I can’t blame my girls because I know that the main reason of all these,  are the injuries,” said Nsinji.

Diamonds Vice coach Noel Mussa was very thankful to his players  for the win which he said  has increased their chances of maintaining the top position on the log table.

“Honestly, the competition is becoming tougher now to us because each and every game is turning to be hard since we are the league leaders so teams are trying to frustrate us.  We are very much excited that our girls are trying their best to give us maximum points because they know  very well that our target is to finish with another   unbeaten record,” said Mussa.

Tropical Queens also lost to First Choice Tigresses in their first round meeting.

Here are the full results of games that were played on Saturday;

Chileka Sisters 39-68 Chilomoni Sisters

Serenity Stars 30-39 Shizaella Queens

Vicky Sisters 10-83 Prison Sisters

First Choice Tigresses 116-3 Machinjiri Sisters

Tropical Thunder 23-42 Kukoma Diamonds

