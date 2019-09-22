Bullets punish Savenda Chitipa Utd to go second

Savenda Chitipa United failed to make use of home ground advantage when they went down 0-3 to Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday in a TNM Super League match that was played before a mammoth crowd at Karonga Stadium.

The win has moved the people’s team to second position on the log table with 35 points from 17 games. Bullets are 4 points behind their archrivals, Be Forward Wanderers who are leading the league.

Veteran striker, Chiukepo Msowoya, scored the first goal for Bullets 4 minutes before half time before Chimwemwe Idana increased the lead just a minute before recess.

In the second half, Savenda Chitipa United tried to put pieces together in building attacks to get their own goals but the visitor’s defence was solid enough to deny them even a consolation goal.

Youthful Hassan Kajoke hit the painful last nail on the coffin in the 64th minute as a result of poor marking by Chitipa United defence.

Savenda Chitipa United assistant coach, Watson Kaghabe, conceded defeat saying Bullets were very strong in the midfield.

“Today is a bad day for Chitipa United family. Our boys did not play to our expectations. We have to go back to our base and work on our shortfalls before the next game,” Kaghabe said.

The winning coach, Callisto Pasuwa, said he told his boys not allow Chitipa United play their game.

“We managed to balance our central link. Our aim was to get goals and not play beautiful football because we were playing away,” added Pasuwa.

The Bullets face Karonga United on Sunday at the same venue.

Savenda Chitipa United remains on position 12 with 20 points from 19 games.

