Diaspora MCP members donates K2m PPE to Mwanza hospital

Members of the Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network (MCPDN) has donated assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worthy K2 million to Mwanza District Hospital.

The items included facemasks, face shields, disposable overalls and hand gloves.

The donation was presented on behalf of the diaspora on Tuesday by MCP campaign director and presidential advisor Moses Kunkuyu who was accompanied by Charles Burton, the Malawi representative for the group.

In his remarks, Kunkuyu applauded the hospital workers for their hard work more especially now that the country is facing a pandemic.

Chairperson of MCP-Diaspora network Chalo Mvula said in an interview that the diaspora have taken an active role in soliciting funds and resources in order to help Malawi Covid-19 situation. “MCP members from our various regional wings quickly came together and contributed the funds that helped secure these items,” said Mvula.

He went further to say the group decided to donate to frontline workers in Mwanza with it being a border district that has seen a lot of people travelling through.

“We settled for Mwanza with it being a border district that over the past few weeks has seen people travelling through from South Africa and other countries. We felt frontline health workers need to be well equipped as we need then to be well and fit in order to take care of the other Covid patients,” highlighted Mvula.

The Director of Health Services for Mwanza Dr Ireen Zuze welcomed the donation saying it was timely and answered to the many challenges the hospital is facing. He thanked the Malawians in diaspora for taking this proactive approach.

