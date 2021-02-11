Covid-19 vaccines: How many doses will African countries receive? 

Everyone now has a very different way of spending time – someone just tired of the eternal cold and isolation in one space, having fun, for example, playing live blackjack online casino, someone expands his knowledge, and someone worries about what future we have in store.

The number of doses of Covid vaccines

The number of doses of Covid vaccines that should be made available to Covax beneficiary countries in the first half of 2021 has just been announced. Here are the details, country by country.

Established to reserve a share of the Covax vaccine for low- and middle-income countries, the international Covax initiative has experienced a significant delay in start-up, prompting the African Union to set up a separate process for acquiring doses directly from selected suppliers.

The announcement of the next availability of several hundred million doses by Covax, detailed on February 3, is, therefore, good news, even if the WHO and the Gavi Alliance, the main operators of the initiative, cautiously state that the figures announced, covering the first two quarters of 2021, are “indicative” and likely to change. Upward if other suppliers become available, or downward if production forecasts do not materialize.

47 African Countries

Two vaccines are affected by the announcement: Pfizer-BioNTech, for only 1.2 million doses (which corresponds to an emergency stockpile established by the WHO) and AstraZeneca/Oxford, which comes from two separate sources: the producer itself (AZ), for 96 million doses, and the Serum Institute of India (AZ/SII), which manufactures it under license and makes 240 million doses available.

The available vaccines have been distributed to 145 countries and represent, at this stage, only 3.3 percent of total needs. Among these recipients are 47 African nations (see map below). Some countries on the continent (including Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, and Tanzania) are not included because their level of economic development allows them to purchase vaccines on their own, or simply because they have not come forward to benefit from the Covax scheme.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!