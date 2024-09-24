Digitizing everyone: MACRA’s Connect-a-School Project constructing ICT labs in all constituencies

In an effort to enhance and drive the digital agenda, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has disclosed plans to construct an ICT laboratory in every constituency by December,2024, under the Connect a School Project.

MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman, said during an interview that the institution will facilitate construction of the smart ICT laboratories in constituencies, with each lab having a 60 computer capacity and internet connection for the next three years, among others.

“The Connect a School Project is built on the principle of inclusivity, ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing digital services and technologies, hence spreading it to constituencies,” he said.

According to Suleman, many of the laboratories have already reached roofing level, some at window and others commencing superstructure work.

“In the first phase, 75 schools have benefited. 120 schools are set to benefit in the second phase.

“This project is making significant strides in connecting schools to the internet in Malawi,” he observed.

Suleman added the initiative demonstrates MACRA’s commitment to promoting digital inclusion and empowering Malawi’s education sector through technology.

Recently, when he toured Nkumaniza Community Day Secondary School in Chikwawa, President Lazurus Chakwera emphasized that ICT laboratories are crucial for social-economic growth.

