Malawi fails to celebrate International Week of Deaf people because Hon. Minister is in USA for UNGA

Executive director for Malawi National Association of the Deaf (MANAD) Byson Chimenya said the commemoration of 2024 International Week of Deaf People has been postponed due to the absence of the Minister of Gender, Disability and Elderly Affairs.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency Chimenya said the country will be missing on the world map, as a country that has joined the world to celebrate the week because it will be shifted to a week that is not sanctioned since the event will take place after the minister is back from United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

“We are not sure when the minister will be back from UNGA but we will just wait for the ministry office to update us on when the event will take place, the delays have affected us greatly considering that the International Day of Sign Language was supposed to be commemorated the same week,” said Chimenya.

He added that the press conference scheduled for September 23 and the international day for sign language planned for September 24, 2024, have both been postponed to a later date but other activities such as basic sign language training, Deaf awareness and sign language rights orientations will still proceed in Ntchisi as planned.

International Week of Deaf People is an annual event celebrated globally to appeal and influence government departments and communities to legally fulfil their obligations as outlined in the United National Conventions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and Persons with Disabilities Act, 2024.

Social Commentator Julius Mithi expressed concern over the delay citing it is important as a country to join the rest of the country in celebrating the week as such the minister could have delegated the event to other people who are in the ministry.

“It is very unfortunate and unheard of that a big event like this has been postponed due to the absence of the minister, as a country we are retrograding considering that these are the developments that Malawians want and I wish that the function could proceed ahead,” said Mithi.

He added that finding resources, knowing what to expect and planning for the future can greatly improve the overall quality of people living with disabilities and the day is crucial for Malawi as it brings attention to barriers faced by Deaf people.

