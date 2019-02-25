Diplomat Nihorya death shocks many: Burial in Mulanje-Muloza on Tuesday

February 25, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 7 Comments

The death if Frazer Nihorya Nkhoma, Malawi’s Consul General in Johannesburg,   South Africa left many in shock and disbelief.

Nihorya: Dies

Nihorya died on Saturday at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Many people on social media expressed shock and paid tributes to the  former deputy minister of Finance  in the Bingu wa Mutharika administration .

Ministry of Foreign Afairs and International Cooperation spokesperson Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said  Nihorya was loved by many people as he  positively contributed to his the country while serving as a diplomat.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends.”

Nihorya, a former legislator for Mulanje Limbulu – between 2009 and 2014  – was appointed to the position of Consular General by President Peter Mutharika in 2014.

He will be laid to rest at his home in Muloza, Mulanje on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the funeral vigil is being held in Mpemba, Blantyre.

Ndata Albino Auction Floor
Guest
Ndata Albino Auction Floor

No military honors for him? It looks he was overweight in the picture. Anyway zikadakhala bwino Chauta akadatengako Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba chifukwa cha kuba and albino killings. Amoyofe tiphunzire to love one another not be selfish like dpp leaders. Most of us have no jobs because of where we are coming from. There’s is a Mlakho at the civil service commission who checks where candidates come from. He has no experience in human resources management whatsoever.

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Tembo
Guest
Tembo

A very satanic comment…Why can’t you have some respect for the dead.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Thengo
Guest
Thengo

I would be surprised if any organization would employ this chicken.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
#i am your next president
Guest
#i am your next president

May he rest in eternal peace. a Great man he was, loved by many in the RSA .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
Fya!
Guest
Fya!

Rest in peace Fraser! Chanco Alumni is feeling sorry

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
Mmora Muroma
Guest
MHSRIP.

MHSRIP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

So sad, may his soul rest in peace!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
54 minutes ago

