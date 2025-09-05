A leaked press statement by individuals calling themselves “Shadow MPs and Councilors” of the Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu movement has exposed what appears to be a calculated scheme to smear and weaken Vice President Dr. Michael Usi ahead of the September 16 elections.

The statement, riddled with wild accusations and contradictions, reads less like the genuine frustrations of party representatives and more like a carefully staged political hit job. Analysts say the document mirrors a familiar pattern in Malawi’s toxic political culture—where rivals infiltrate and manipulate internal structures to discredit leaders who threaten the status quo.

The accusations against Dr. Usi—ranging from blocking the Anti-Corruption Bureau to “hypocrisy” over state benefits—have been described as baseless, speculative, and designed to poison public opinion rather than present facts. Political observers note that none of the claims are backed with evidence, raising suspicions that the so-called Shadow MPs are being sponsored by external forces determined to derail Usi’s presidential ambitions.

“This is classic character assassination,” said one governance expert. “When a leader becomes popular and gains momentum, rival camps plant dissenters to manufacture division. What we are seeing is not about corruption or accountability—it is about fear of Usi’s rise.”

The plot thickens with the group’s sudden endorsement of President Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba. Critics have been quick to point out that this shift betrays the real motive: weaken Usi, fracture Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu, and redirect its support base to bolster the ruling establishment.

Insiders within the movement have dismissed the so-called Shadow MPs as impostors with no official mandate. They argue that the party has not fielded such individuals in the upcoming elections, and that the list of supposed representatives is nothing more than a fabrication.

“This is not about trust or leadership—it is about sabotage,” said a senior member of the movement. “Those behind this want Malawians to doubt Usi’s integrity. But the people know better. They can see this for what it is—a desperate ploy.”

As the September 16 elections draw closer, the revelation of this smear campaign may only strengthen Dr. Usi’s standing, painting him as a victim of dirty politics and galvanizing supporters who see him as the only leader willing to challenge entrenched political elites.

