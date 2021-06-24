Disgruntled Anglicans plan demonstration to remove Bishop Malasa

Disgruntled Christians under the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (ADUS) have organized a demonstration in their latest ditch attempt oust embattled Bishop Brighton Vita Malasa from his position.

Malasa and his supposed followers have been on a protracted battle, which has spanned for some years now and there seems to be no end in sight.

In March 2020, the disgruntled faithful planned another ‘holy march’ against their spiritual leader.

However, the protest was aborted by scores of the pro-Malasa Anglicans who barricaded his residence to foil any attempt on their leader.

Yet, another un-Christian incident involving the Anglicans happened in December 2020 when 10 members of the Anglican Communion invaded selected parishes, including Liwonde in Machinga, Mmangas in Balaka and Mpinganjira in Mangochi, where they allegedly unleashed terror on priests suspected to be behind calls for the ouster of Malasa from his clerical position.

Father Atley Vumbwe of Liwonde Parish told Nyasa Times at the time that the Malasa followers, who put on black clothes and goggles, found his children to whom they revealed themselves to be Malasa’s supporters who had guarded the diocesan headquarters at Malosa in Zomba when the disgruntled Anglicans wanted to transfer him to his home village.

Father Captain Mphatso Bango of Mmangas parish in Balaka also confirmed to have been visited by the pro-Malasa members.

Six months after the incident, which Malasa himself condemned, the disgruntled Anglicans have written the District Commissioner (DC) for Zomba, notifying him about their planned peaceful demonstration to remove the bishop.

“Reference is made to the notice of 27th May 2021 on the above subject. Having not satisfied the 48-hour requirement on the said notice, we are now putting up a new notice that the exercise, with the overall objective of removing Bishop Brighton Malasa from our diocesan headquarters will now be carried out on Saturday 26th June 2021 starting from 9.00 in the morning. The bishop has already been notified so that he takes care of his belongings prior to the exercise,” reads the letter dated June 23, 2021.

“As a reminder the process will be as follows:

1 The lorry to ferry the bishop’s belongings and those designated to help him pack will enter the bishops premises. There will be a short prayer.

2 Any foreign persons in the premises will be asked to leave to avoid any confrontations that may erupt into violence.

3 The bishop and family will be asked to take care of their valuables and small items and will be asked to declare which items belong to the diocese to be left in the house.

4 The Christians will help pack the bishop and family’s belongings into the lorry to be transported to his home in Mangochi.

5 The house will be sealed after which the bishop will be escorted to his office to remove his personal belongings after which the office will be sealed as well.

6 After a short prayer the family will leave for Mangochi under the same police escort,” it adds.

They disgruntled Anglicans say in this exercise, they are hiring four armed police officers to help them maintain peace and oversee that the bishop’s belongings are all accounted for before departure.

Malasa confirmed with Nyasa Times having knowledge about the planned demonstration.

He, however, referred us to his lawyers who indicated that they are banking their hope on the court order they obtained in May 2019 to stop the planned demonstration.

One of the lawyers, Wanangwa Hara, said the two-year-old injunction is still in force and therefore the disgruntled will be acting out of contempt if they proceeded with the protest.

