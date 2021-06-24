Ben Phiri chased out of Parliament

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central and Ben Malunga Phiri was ordered out of Parliament Wednesday unparliamentary dressing.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara showed Phiri, former president, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s aid matching orders for breaching a dressing code.

The Thyolo central legislator and former local government minister in the ousted DPP government went into the House not wearing a necktie contrary to the House’s stipulated dress code.

Phiri-Malunga was wearing a dark-red Paisley cravat and a matching pocket square.

According to the Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda, what the former minister was wearing was a breach on the Standing Order that deals with the Parliamentary Dressing Code.

“Parliament has a dress code and members know what is supposed to be put on in the house and if any member breach the dress code they told go out,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also the country’s Homeland and Internal Security minister.

After the order, Malunga Phiri obliged and left the August House.

