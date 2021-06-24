13 illegal miners arrested in Nkhata Bay

Police in Nkhata Bay district on Wednesday arrested thirteen people for allegedly being involved in illegal mining of unspecified minerals.

The arrest was made around Tukombo area in Nkhata Bay after a tip from well-wishers according to police report.

Police have identified the suspects as Sodok Chitibu aged 39 of Kaudzu Village, T/A Kachere in Dedza District, Miliyoni Nkhata aged 36 of Mkulumimba Village, T/A Chulu in Kasungu District, Harold Jepter 31 of Mgowo Village in the area of T/A Kalumo in Ntchisi District and 10 others which include three women.

The suspects will appear before the court soon where they will answer the charges illegal mining contravening section 247 of Mines and Minerals Act.

