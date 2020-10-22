Disgusting and barbaric!  Malawi’s president condemns sexual assault on girl, 11 and killing of woman suspected to be witch

President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday condemned the high rate of violence in the country against women and children, calling it “disgusting and barbaric”.

Chakwera speaking in Parliament before responding to the questions from legislators, took time to condemn what he described as barbaric behaviour that has been unleashed on innocent souls in the country.

He singled out the lynching of an elderly woman in Dedza over witchcraft accusations, the

defilement of an 11-year-old girl from Chikwawa and the destruction of property at Kumbali

Lodge worth millions of Kwacha’s among the examples.

The President said the cowardly criminals sexually attacking girls and cases of the brutal murder of persons accused of witchcraft have absolutely no regard for the sanctity of human life.

“I am really troubled in my spirit. I have been appalled by certain behaviour by Malawians,” said Chakwera.

However, the President assured all Malawians, in particular women that they will be protected.

“I want to assure women in this country that they will be protected. I want to also assure old people that they will be protected.

“We cannot allow these type of things to continue happening. We can’t let lawlessness to become king in this country,” said Chakwera.

In recent years, Malawi has become a witch killing field where suspected witches are frequently abducted, attacked, stoned to death or lynched by local mobs.

There have been cases where alleged witches were stoned or beaten to death by their accusers. Some incidents have been reported where persons accused of witchcraft are abducted and held hostage.

Now President Chakwera has said enough of these atrocities, enough of this bloodshed.

Malawians now expect Chakwera to provide the leadership that has been missing in the fight against suspected witches persecution and killing.

Chakwera must read the riot act to witch hunters and killers in the country and use his position and powers to end this carnage and mindless violence.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) of Police, George Kainja has said increased cases of mob justice are a sign of a sour relationship between law-enforcers and the public.

Kainja has since committed to introduce a service charter, improve service delivery and customer satisfaction questionnaire in all police stations to allow people to provide feedback on police conduct.

