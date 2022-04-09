District Council approves tollgate construction

Nsanje District Council has approved the construction of a tollgate at Sorgin Trading in the district, drawing criticism from Nsanje Lalanje law maker Gladys Ganda who says a tollgate should not be a priority in the district.

Chairperson for the Council’s Development Services Committee, Andrew Piriminta told an extra ordinary full council meeting on Thursday that the tollgate would be one of the council’s source of revenue collection.

However, Nsanje Lalanje lawmaker Gladys Ganda says the tollgate is not a priority for people in her area; adding they are in dire need of safe and clean water, food security, among others.

