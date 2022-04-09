Malawi envoy to Ethiopia urges Malawians in diaspora to collaborate in developing Malawi

Malawi’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Charles Msosa says Malawi can develop further if it gets support from Malawians living in the diaspora.

Msosa has therefore urged Malawians in the diaspora to collaborate in the development of their country.

Msosa was speaking during the annual general meeting of the Association of Malawians in Ethiopia conducted at Malawi’s embassy in Addis Ababa.

He said people in the diaspora have a role in complementing the government’s development initiatives and urged them to be innovative and work together as a team in flying Malawi’s flag higher.

On the new office bearers of the association elected at the meeting, Msosa advised them to complement the government’s efforts in looking after the welfare of fellow Malawians in Ethiopia and other countries overseen by the mission.

Emmanuel Chisesa was elected the new Chairperson, taking over from Tapiwa Nyasulu. He will be deputised by Joyce Mphaya.

Head of Malawi’s Chancellery, Evance Chisasula, was elected Treasurer General, while James Bwirani is now Secretary-General deputised by Prince Chilowa.

Additionally, Ruth Lowole was also elected to the committee.

Other committee members include Gilbert Chintokoma, Luke Tembo, Advocate Mtendere Gondwe and Frank Chozenga.

