Police grants bail Castel Malawi MD arrested over suspected chamba cultivation

Managing Director for Castel Malawi Limited, Herve Milhad, has been granted police bail after he was arrested on Friday on allegations of cultivating chamba.

Milhad was arrested on Friday morning on allegations that he was found with five grams of Indian Hemp (Chamba) in his bedroom.

Deputy Police Spokesperson for South West Division, Beatrice Mikuwa, said police also discovered that Milhad was also cultivating C’chamba illegally at his vegetable garden at Kabula Heights in Blantyre.

Mikuwa added that police officers who raided Milhad’s residence on Friday managed to uproot 59 plants of the herb he was growing illegally.

According to Mikuwa, Milhad was given police bail on the same Friday and will appear in court either Tuesday or Wednesday after Bvumbwe Research Station completes its test to verify the herb.

