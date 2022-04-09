The solid Alessandro Costacurta

Across its history, Italian football has been constantly highlighted due to the efficiency of the defensive systems of their teams. While waiting for an Italian football match, try out the best poker sites Nigeria – 1xBet website, which can be visited at any moment.

Alessandro Costacurta was part of one of the best defences that AC Milan and the Italian national squad have put on in their history. This almost unbreakable line was composed by Costacurta with three other players, which were:

Paolo Maldini;

Mauro Tassotti;

and Franco Baresi.

The coaches who were responsible for creating this incredibly efficient line were Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello. During most of his playing career, Costacurta played as a center back, being considered as one of the best Italian players ever in that position. The best poker site is definitely the one that can be found at 1xBet Nigeria, and it is a great place to visit after enjoying the Italian Serie A tournament.

A career spent almost entirely on a single club

From 1987 until his retirement in 2007, the player played exclusively for AC Milan. However, between 1986 and 1987, the player was loaned to Monza. AC Milan is one of the best in the world, and a great place to wager on all its matches is the www.1xbet.ng/en/line website.

During his 20-year-long spell at AC Milan, the player won multiple titles. For example, in the domestic front, he won many Serie A titles. On the other hand, he was also crucial in helping his squad to win a total of five UEFA Champions League titles.

Costacurta retired from professional football in 2007. He became the oldest scorer in the Italian Serie A being 41 years old. He did so on the 19th of May 2007. On that day, AC Milan lost 3-2 against Udinese. However, he was allowed to score from the penalty spot. The other goal for his team was scored by Yoann Gourcuff. Udinese’s goals came from Antonio Di Natale, Asamoah Gyan and Barreto. The 1xBet website is the best place to wager on the Italian Serie A.

A brief international career

Costacurta was part of the Italian football team between 1991 and 1998. While waiting for Italy’s matches, make sure to visit the http://www.1xbet.ng/en/casino/ website and try the multiple available games.

The player made the famous defensive line with Maldini, Baresi and Tassotti in the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Later in the competition, Baresi was injured and Tassotti was suspended. However, Costacurta alongside Maldini put up excellent performances that helped their team to reach the final of the competition. Unfortunately for them, this match was lost against Brazil. Before the next FIFA World Cup final, you can play some of the great games at the 1xBet online casino.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!