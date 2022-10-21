Division deepen among activists as greed takes toll over solicited money

Divisions continue to deepen among human rights activists as greed is taking its toll on the sharing of the money solicited in the name of organizing anti-government demonstrations.

Nyasa Times has observed, for instance, that a grouping of civil society organizations (CSOs) comprising Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), Social Revolution Movement (SRM), Concerned Citizen Mundango Nyirenda, Mzuzu Youth Caucus (MYC) Gomezgyani Nkhoma and another Concerned Citizen Zainab Hassan, is no longer united as it used to be.

This publication has been reliably informed that there is bad blood between Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, and his Social Revolution Movement (SRM) counterpart, Phunziro Mvula, over the monetary issues.

Last week, Mvula confided in journalists in Lilongwe that “too much kudzikundikira among activists” and that Namiwa is one of those that do now believe in sharing.

“He is good at using his friends. But when money comes in, he ducks,” he said.

Ironically, Mvula did not compensate activist Gomezgani Nkhoma whom he had invited from Mzuzu to participate in a poorly patronized demo in Lilongwe.

Namiwa is reported to have lashed out at Nkhoma for accepting Mvula’s invitation to participate in the protest, a clear demonstration that Namiwa and Mvula are no longer seeing eye to eye.

Meanwhile, Namiwa has partnered with social media influencer Joshua Chisa Mbele and Leonard Chimbanga.

The three held a press briefing in Lilongwe on Friday where they announced another set of peaceful demonstrations scheduled for October 27, 2022.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!