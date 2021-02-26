Divisions rocks Teachers Union of Malawi: Strike is still on, says TUM president
Teachers’ Union of Malawi (TUM) secretary general Azeez Lisa and vice co-chairperson Alinafe Banda are leading a group of concerned teachers who have asked for the immediate resignation of TUM vice president Rehema Harid and other five executive members for announcing that teachers’ strike has been suspended following talks it had with the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.
Harid and his colleagues announced at a news conference in Lilongwe this week that the strike staged by the teachers was suspended after negotiations with government.
But Losa’s group has distanced itself from Harid’s announcement , saying it is only TUM president Willie Malimba who can tell teachers to resume work.
Losa has threatened in a statement dated 24 February 2021 that f the executive members do not resign, teachers will conduct national wide demonstrations and close TUM offices. They will also hold vigil at the homes of the executive members whom they say have disgraced and betrayed all other teachers by making an announcement to suspend the stay away.
According to the statement, those demanded to resign include Harid himself, Ernest Chirwa (TUM Treasurer General), Elestina Chizungu (Secondary representative), David Kalirani (Special Needs Education representative) ,Elton Chauluka (Vice Treasurer General ) and Newton Chafukira (Central West Education Division Governor).
“We believe that these people who betrayed teachers will resign today because they have failed us,” reads the statement signed by Lossa and Banda.
The statement is also backed by Emily Lirani, central region representative; Evance Mpanda, southern region representative; Fyness Kumwenda, northern region representative and Oscar M’banga eastern region representative.
“We concerned teachers of Malawi would like to distance ourselves from the so called concerned teachers who had a press briefing in Lilongwe on 23rd February , 2021. We don’t know them and we are not happy with what they did,” reads the statement.
The teachers have vowed not to report to work until government pays attention to their demand. The teachers are demanding risk allowance in the wake of Covid-19.
TUM president Malimba insisted in an interview that the strike was still on, saying the group had not resolved the matter.
“I didn’t endorse the cancellation of the strike. TUM constitution mandates only the president and secretary general to call for or call off a strike,” he said/
He admitted that the union leadership which also met President Lazarus Chakwera on the matter, is divided, adding the matter could have been resolved using proper procedures.
“We are being told that teachers don’t deserve risk allowances but should be the first to receive vaccines. What does that mean? People should wait for the President to sign such a statement,” said Malimba.
Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje announced in Parliament on Wednesday that the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 had rejected the demands for teachers’ risk allowances, fearing giving in will open a pandora’s box of other civil servants demanding the same.
She added that the teachers will, however, be considered as a priority in the Covid-19 vaccine which the country will roll out in March targeting health workers first.
Meanwhile, the Malawi government says it has disbursed funds to all schools across the country for the procurement of PPEs and, according to the Education Minister, over 3,200 additional teachers have been recruited to ease the teacher to pupil ratio.
Teachers are at high risk. Let the minister Herself make a surprise visit to any school and she will appreciate teachers requests and demands for risk allowance. Don’t just speak form your office at capital hill. Pay them even 10,000 per month for them will be sufficient
Don’t be fooled kuti school kids will follow public opinion to them teachers are number one parents just try muone mmene ana avutile
Teachers are united regardless of political affliation and its not new. Enawo adya bans but remember Teachers across sanadye nawo and adikila what the tum president will say
Mutati muone apopo, ndi achewa kupanga back boma. Nangasi mtsogoleri wawo ndi mchewa. People fail to see beyond tribal lines. I support the continuation of the stay away. Let the plight of teachers be taken into account.
FOSEKI
You are the one who is failing Malawi. Teachers get in contact with people Ana a school. Teachers don’t go on front line like Medical staff and as such there is no need for them to get covid19 allowance. If you give them covid19 allowance then all civil servants including the police should get the allowance.
That would disaster.
amangoyenera kugawana zida kumene, enawo ndimacadet enawo ndi a Tonse
It seems these TUM officials have mismanaged COVID funds and they want to hide behind the strike. What about if the students also decide to demand their right to education and go house by house ” collecting” the useless teachers? Whom can we fear? The teachers or the students? By the way you teacher are also a risk to the students.
ine sinditukwana koma panyo pamako ndithu
on what ground, should teachers be paid risk allowance, if govt pays them risk allowances, we parents will also demands risk allowances for our kids, because by going to school they expose themselves to the virus, i mean, vendors will also demand risk allowances, and not forgetting minibus drivers and touts, they will also demand the same. in conclusion, those teachers need to understand why doctors are paid risk allowances -its beacuse they are dealing directly with patients who got corona virus. penapake tiyeni tikonde dziko lathu, komaso tisakomedwe ndi zaulere poti zapweka, miyezi ingati mwalandira ndalama musakugwira ntchito, is… Read more »
risk allowance is for public servants nanu !!! Myopic thinking like this bwanji??
You must be very stupid. Teachers have been categorized as medium risk according to Ministry of Labor. We find, in the same category, security officers. The former are receiving risk allowance and the latter are not. Can you suggest a reason for that?
stupit teachers, why cant you think properly. U want allowance do u think teachers and health personnel have the same risk? Or you want every civil servant to get rusk allowance. Ndiye kuti mipingoso izipeleka risk allowance? Your risk is the same as all civil servants nut health workers are at high ridk coz they treat patients. Inutu sakupasani, ndinu osakoneza.
My brother there is no risk for health workers. They are trained and qualified to handle all sorts of dioseases and epidemics. Its like PMF guys demanding risk allowances because they are confronted by armed robbers. Teachers are not trained to handle sick pupils in isolation dormitories. They are not trained to confront Covid postive pupils. They are at very high risk.
FOSEKI
You idiot health workers are on front line so they are at risk to get covid19 while helping you when you get covid19
I agree with you.
waganiza bo. We are doctors for doing what they were trained for!!
Well put
Agreed kungoti anthu ena selfishness. They take teachers for a ride.
“Stupid teachers” you say? how come you even know how to write “stupid”? why do you treat a teacher like garbage? by the way, are you mandated to employ teachers on governments’ behalf? this is a conflict between an employee and their employers. Period.